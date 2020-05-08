Serbia lifts night curfews

Serbia declared an open-ended state of emergency March 15, imposed night curfews and banned those older than 65 from leaving home.

Serbia lifted a state of emergency and night curfew Wednesday as a significant number of new infections from the coronavirus declined.

The decision came after lawmakers voted to lift the measure. The move does not mean social distance measures should not be respected.

"SERBIANS SHOULD ENJOY SUCCESS SO FAR"

Walking is allowed, but not in a group, and celebrations, including weddings, baptisms, birthdays are expected to be permitted beginning June 15.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said before the vote that Serbians should enjoy "success so far." "For me, the happiest day will be when we can raise our flags again so that they are no longer halfway through the pole. This will mean that Serbia has won, there are no more coronavirus casualties," Brnabic said.

Schools, colleges, sports halls, and gyms have been closed and the country also shut its borders to foreigners.

It reported 9,791 cases, 203 deaths, and 1,971 recoveries from the virus, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University. A total of 117,474 Serbians have been tested.