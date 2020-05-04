Serbia to lift coronavirus restrictions

The Balkan nation has confirmed 9,464 cases and 193 people deaths so far, but infections have declined to under 5 percent of the thousands of people tested daily.

Serbia is planning to lift its restrictions due to the novel coronavirus this week amid a significant slowdown in the number of new infections, the country’s president said Sunday.

ALL EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN STOPPED IN EARLY MARCH

Aleksandar Vucic told private TV station Pink TV that a signed proposal by himself and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic for lifting the state of emergency should be ratified by parliament Wednesday. “Conditions have been met,” said Vucic, adding the curfew should be lifted by Thursday.

Serbia declared an open-ended state of emergency on March 15 and imposed a night curfew as well as banning people over 65 from leaving their homes. Schools, colleges, sports halls and gyms have been closed, and the country has also shut its borders to foreigners.

Meanwhile, Vucic said Serbia will be able to hold general elections in June.