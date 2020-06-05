Seven people found dead in Alabama shooting

Authorities said the victims are all adult males and females, but none of their identities have been released publicly.

Seven people died from an overnight shooting in the US southern state of Alabama, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in Valhermoso Springs found multiple fatalities, the office said on Twitter.

With the scene secure, the office said there is "no immediate threat" to the public in the area.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, said the office, but gave no information on the identity of the shooters or motive for the incident.