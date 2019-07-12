Significant progress in Syrian peace process, says Russian FM’s spokeswoman

Russia on Thursday said that there has been "significant progress" made with regards to the peace progress in Syria, which aims to end the eight-year-long civil war in the Middle East country.

"SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS"

Speaking at a news conference Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she expects the visit of the UN special envoy for Syria to Damascus will boost the process of establishing the Syrian constitutional committee.

"On the political track, a significant progress towards the completion of the formation and launch of the constitutional committee has been made... We expect the visit of the UN special envoy to Damascus, scheduled for this week, will accelerate the convening of the committee,” Zakharova said.

The formation of the committee, the ministry spokesman said, will make it possible to launch a direct dialogue between Syrians to determine the parameters of the final settlement of the Syrian crisis and the future of the country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.