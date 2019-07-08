Six arrested in Hong Kong protests

Protests over the bill have now morphed into calls for Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lamto step down, investigations over what some describe as the excessive police force and greater democracy.

Police arrested six people during a demonstration in one of Hong Kong’s most popular tourist areas on Sunday, where thousands of protesters sought to raise awareness among mainland Chinese visitors about the political crisis that has rocked the city.

Protest organizers said 230,000 people marched through the streets of Kowloon, across the harbor from Hong Kong’s Central business district, in the latest wave of demonstrations against an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China to face trial. Police put the number at 56,000 at its peak.

Chinese censors have worked hard to erase or block news of Hong Kong’s biggest and most violent protests in decades amid fears they could inspire demonstrations on the mainland.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam suspended the extradition bill after violent protests last month when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas, but she has rejected calls to scrap it.