S.Korea plans to open schools next week

South Korea had shifted to online classes since early April to avoid spread of the infection. The academic year normally begins in March but was delayed due to the pandemic.

South Korea on Monday decided to gradually begin opening schools from next week after no new local coronavirus cases were reported for the third consecutive day.

NO NEW LOCAL CASE FOUND FOR 3RD CONSECUTIVE DAY

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae told a news briefing in capital Seoul that high school students will be first to resume classes on May 13, Yonahp news agency reported.

"Starting on May 20, which is two weeks after key holidays in May, we will push to [reopen schools] in a phased and sequential process," he said.

The step was taken after slowdown in spread of the deadly infection led authorities to announce further relaxation of anti-coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday.

Authorities are mulling to end the 45-day social distancing measures and resuming normal life.