Some 4,000 arrested during protests in US

Cited by CNN, the New York Police Department arrested more than 200 protestors Sunday night, mainly in Manhattan and Brooklyn, while at least seven officers were injured.

Some 4,000 people were arrested across the US, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a former white police officer, according to CNN's tally.

SECRET SERVICE WAS CALLED ON DUTY

It reported Monday that the first arrests began a day after Floyd's death on Tuesday after thousands have flooded to streets of Minneapolis to demand an end to police brutality and to voice that "black lives matter".

Despite curfews in major US cities, demonstrators took to the streets for the sixth day of protests Sunday, demanding the arrest of three other officers who were involved in Floyd's death.

The death triggered both peaceful and violent demonstrations countrywide. Hundreds of them were also arrested in California's Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

More than 60 US Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and special agents were injured between Friday night and Sunday morning as protests rocked Washington, DC, according to a statement by the service.