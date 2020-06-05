South Korea records 39 new coronavirus cases

The overall count since the country's first case on Jan. 25 is now up to 11,668, including 273 deaths.

South Korea reported 39 new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as a new wave of infections continues in the country.

NO FATALITIES IN LAST 24 HOURS

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of the new cases were in the capital Seoul, where there has been a recent spike in infections linked to church gatherings.

It said no more fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,506 patients have recovered and the number of active cases stands at 889, the authority said.