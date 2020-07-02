South Korea reports 50 new coronavirus cases

The country has conducted 1,295,962 tests since Jan. 3 to detect the illness.

South Korea on Thursday reported a two-week record in local cases of the novel coronavirus, local media reported.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 282

Health officials said the country reported 50 new cases, including 44 local infections, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency. New cases were reported in clusters outside the capital.

The country has reported 12,904 cases so far, along with 282 coronavirus-related deaths.

No deaths were reported among South Koreans aged 29 and below, the report said.

Meanwhile, China reported three more coronavirus cases on Thursday. One local case was reported in the capital Beijing.

China has reported a total 83,537 cases and 4,634 deaths since the outbreak of the virus last December in Wuhan city.