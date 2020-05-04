Spain begins normalization of emergency restrictions

Official data confirmed 164 more deaths in the last 24 hours – the lowest daily death toll since March 18.

Spain started the "normalization" starting from Monday within a four-phase plan to gradually reopen the country by the end of June.

NUMBER OF DAILY CORONAVIRUS DEATHS DROPPED SUBSTANTIALLY

The country declared a state of emergency on March 14 as part of the fight against the deadly coronavirus. In the capital city of Madrid, small businesses such as hairdressers, barbers, markets reopened their shops, and people tried to continue their daily lives even though they were anxious.

Masks have become obligatory on public transport in Spain from Monday as well. Madrid said it will distribute six million across the country from Monday and supply another seven million to local authorities.

The number of daily coronavirus deaths and infections in Spain dropped substantially again on Sunday, according to Spanish Health Ministry data.

In total, at least 25,264 people in Spain have died from coronavirus and 217,466 people have been infected. Of those confirmed cases, 118,902 people have recovered – up 1,654 from Saturday.

As Spain sees the acute phase of the disease fading, on Monday it will officially embark on the first of four phases of de-escalation.

Tomorrow, some businesses like hairdressers, dentists, or hardware shops will begin to operate, but clients will only be allowed in by appointment. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he plans to continue extending Spain’s state of emergency until the de-escalation is complete, which could be in late June.