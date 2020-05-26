Spain eases lockdown as coronavirus deaths decrease

The Ministry of Health said it was reviewing and validating each individual case, which was why the number decreased so dramatically on Monday.

As much of Spain moved to relax lockdown measures on Monday, the country reported another 50 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, as well as 132 new infections.

Though the Ministry of Health reported 50 deaths in the last 24-hour period, it now puts Spain's total coronavirus death toll at 26,834 -- around 2,000 less than the day before.

TOTAL CASES STAND AT 235,400

Despite the 132 infections confirmed in the last 24-hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Spain also dropped by around 300 to 235,400.

This is not the first time Spain has adjusted its historical dataset. Since the beginning of the crisis, there have been several changes to the way Spain's Ministry of Health collects and reports coronavirus-related data.

Roughly half of Spain entered into phase two of the de-escalation program on Monday. In those parts of the country, theaters, restaurants and shopping malls can now open with limited capacities.

QUARANTINE MAY BE LIFTED IN JULY

Meanwhile, Madrid and Barcelona, two of Spain's hardest-hit areas, moved into phase one. That means people may now have a drink on an outdoor terrace or go to small shops for the first time in more than two months.

Spain is now keen to recover for the summer tourism season. This weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told national and international tourists to start planning their holidays in Spain.

On Monday, Spain's foreign minister announced that the mandatory two-week quarantine for most arrivals would be lifted in July.