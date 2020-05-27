Spain gives mixed signals on holiday season

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told foreign tourists on Saturday to start planning their trips to Spain this summer.

While Spanish authorities have invited foreign tourists to start planning their holidays to Spain, the country’s top epidemiologist cautioned that travelers from countries that do not have coronavirus under control could be banned from entering.

"IT'S NOT AN EASY TASK"

That message could be especially relevant to Brits, who are one of Spain’s leading source markets for tourism, but have been struggling to contain the infection.

“We have to evaluate the risk of importing [coronavirus],” said Fernando Simon, Spain’s chief epidemiologist, at a press conference on Tuesday, adding: “It’s not an easy task.” He said Spain will judge the risk of visitors based on several factors.

The country's epidemiological situation, how many cases per capita the other country has reported over the last seven days, testing ability and whether or not the spread of the infectious disease is improving or getting worse in the travelers’ country of origin will be relevant.