Spain opens borders with Europe for summer tourism

Spanish authorities opened borders with the rest of Europe, except Portugal.

Thousands of French citizens crossed the border for shopping into Spanish town of Behobia, near Hendaye-France on June 21, 2020 after Spain and France reopen the boarders after 98 days of closure because of coronavirus.

28,323 DEATHS HAVE BEEN RECORDED SO FAR

As the state of emergency in Spain came to an end on Sunday, the country reopened most of its borders with Europe and permitted free internal movement for the first time since mid-March.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health confirmed one more death and 334 new coronavirus infections, slightly down from Saturday. Yet, the number of cases reported over the last seven days – 1,668 – moved up significantly for the first time in weeks. On Saturday, the number of cases detected in the seven days prior was 1,450.

In total, the Ministry of Health confirms that 246,727 people have so far been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country, while 28,323 of them have died. But despite having active coronavirus cases, the government is now encouraging both Spaniards and foreigners alike to take summer holidays in Spain.

As of Sunday, but including the United Kingdom. Interviews with French Mokhinam and tourism professional Simon in Behobia town on Sunday.