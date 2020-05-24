Spain prepares for mass reopening

Spain is now in the third month of its national emergency, having endured one of the largest per capita death tolls in the world from the coronavirus, which hit hardest in Madrid.

Residents of Madrid and Barcelona are eagerly anticipating the opening of parks, museums, churches and outdoor seating at bars this week, as Spain prepares to ease some of the strictest lockdown measures in Europe in its capital and second city.

THE COUNTRY WILL REOPEN ITS BORDERS TO INTERNATIONAL TOURISM FROM JULY

Madrid and Barcelona will follow other areas of the country where the lockdown has already been eased further. Bars will be allowed to open terraces at 50 percent capacity and people will be permitted to meet in groups of a maximum of 10.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced Spain would reopen its borders to international tourism from July. Tourism accounts for more than 12 percent of Spain’s economic output.

Spain has so-far recorded more than 28,000 deaths from coronavirus and 235,000 cases.