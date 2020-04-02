Spain records 950 more deaths in a day

With 950 more deaths in a day – the largest single-day jump the country has yet seen – a total of 10,003 people have now died in Spain due tocoronavirus, said Spain’s Health Ministry on Thursday.

A TOTAL OF 110,200 CONFIRMED CASES

The total number of confirmed cases also shot up by around 8,000 to more than 110,200. Around one-quarter (26,743) of people officially confirmed to have the disease have recovered. More than 6,000 people have needed to go to intensive care units.

At the same time, on Thursday, the government released Spain’s first employment data since the crisis began. Over 833,000 people lost their jobs in March – the worst unemployment spike in Spain’s history.

Around half a million self-employed workers have also requested special assistance made available to those who have lost more than 75% of their business due to the coronavirus crisis.