Spain records lowest number of daily infections

According to the official sources, only 96 new coronavirus infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

For the first time since before Spain introduced wide-reaching lockdown measures in mid-March, the country on Sunday reported less than 100 new novel coronavirus infections.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, 96 more people tested positive for coronaviruson Saturday, nearly 200 less than on Friday.

"THE EVOLUTION OF THE VIRUS IS GOING MUCH BETTER"

In total, the number of confirmed cases in Spain was reported as 239,429 -- the fifth highest in the world. Spain has now conducted more than 2.5 million coronavirus lab tests and the country's testing capacity rose by 14 percent in the last week, health officials said.

In total, Spain counts 27,127 deaths from the infectious disease -- up two from Saturday.

"The evolution of the virus is going much better than we had forecast," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a press conference on Sunday.

On March 14, Spain enforced one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe. For weeks, children were not allowed outside, outdoor exercise was banned and most non-essential businesses were closed.