Spain registers 76 new virus cases over past day

The tally of nationwide cases has reached 244,328.

Spain confirmed 76 more coronavirus cases over the past day, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

MADRID IS THE WORST-HIT REGION

Spain’s capital has been the hardest hit in the country in terms of deaths and infections. More than 42,000 people have been hospitalized for the disease in the region and over 8,600 people have lost their lives.

Over the last two weeks, Madrid also had the highest new infections per capita in the entire country -- 21.43 cases per every 100,000 residents. That is twice as high as the national average.

Inter-regional travel in Spain is forbidden except for essential or exceptional reasons. Each region is also at a different phase of re-opening, with Madrid and Barcelona behind most of the rest of the country.

However, beginning on June 21, restrictions on internal movement are set to come to an end when the state of alarm expires.

Still, some regional leaders are questioning whether or not residents from communities with active outbreaks should be allowed to move freely this summer.