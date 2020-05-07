Spain reports 25,857 deaths

The country extended state of emergency over virus to May 24.

Spain has confirmed 220,325 cases of coronavirus and 25,857 deaths. The rate of deaths and infection has dropped significantly, though 857 more people were reportedly admitted to the hospital for the disease on Wednesday.

SANCHEZ IS DETERMINED TO USE STATE OF EMERGENCY UNTIL DE-ESCALATION PROCESS COMPLETE

Parliament voted Wednesday to extend a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus outbreak but with the least amount of support since the lockdown began. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez argued that emergency rule was the only way to maintain a functioning healthcare system and economy.

The motion passed in Spain’s fractured Parliament with 178 votes in favor, 75 against and 97 abstentions. This is the tightest margin seen so far for extending emergency rule, which must be done every 15 days, according to the Spanish constitution.

For the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, the Popular Party, Spain’s main opposition, did not support the measure. On Wednesday, the party accounted for 88 abstentions.

The far-right Vox party and nationalist groups from Catalonia and the Basque Country voted against the motion.

Sanchez has said he will use the state of emergency until the de-escalation process is complete, which will not be until late June at the earliest. “There is no plan B,” he said last week.