Spain reports 738 more deaths in 24 hours

Spain has asked NATO for urgent help with material, requesting 1.5 million surgical masks, 150,000 protective suits and 450,000 ventilators.

With 3,434 deaths, Spain overtook China in terms of the number of mortal victims from coronavirus, according to official data released by the country's Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In a 24-hour period, 738 people died and the total number of confirmed cases surged by nearly 8,000, hitting 47,610.

HOSPITALS REPORT OVERFLOWING EMERGENCY ROOMS

Spain also has one of the highest proportion of healthcare workers affected by coronavirus, with over 5,400 confirmed cases, according to data from Tuesday.

A doctor in Salamanca on Tuesday died from coronavirus, and healthcare workers across the country continue to report shortages of protective equipment and lack of tests.

On Tuesday, the government also announced it would be incorporating fast tests that detect antibodies.

Hospitals in Madrid are reporting overflowing emergency rooms. Tuesday night, in the Severo Ochoa Hospital, 313 patients went to the emergency room causing it to overflow with coronavirus patients waiting to be admitted.