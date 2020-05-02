Spain's coronavirus death toll reaches 25,100

Spain has had one of the worst outbreaks in the world, but is past its peak and gradually easing lockdown restrictions.

As outdoor exercise was permitted for the first time in 48 days, Spain’s Health Ministry on Saturday reported 276 more coronavirus deaths and 1,147 new infections.

Both numbers were down slightly from Friday and far below the peak in early April. In total, at least 25,100 people have lost their lives to coronavirus in Spain and more than 216,500 cases have been confirmed.

GOVERNMENT IS BEGINNING TO LOOSEN STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS

Of the confirmed cases, 117,248 people have recovered – up 2,572 people from Friday.

Under one of the world’s strictest lockdowns since March 14, Spain has managed to flatten the curve of the contagion. On Friday, health authorities closed the country’s largest field hospital.

Saturday was the first day in seven weeks that people could go outside for exercise.