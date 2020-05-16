Spain's coronavirus fatalities on decline

Madrid has been one of Spain’s worst-hit areas by the virus, having had to use a massive field hospital and open temporary morgues at the peak of the crisis.

Spain's daily deaths from coronavirus dropped to its lowest level since March 15 on Saturday.

The Health Ministry confirmed 102 more coronavirus deaths, raising the death toll to 27,563. The tally of confirmed infections reached 230,698 after the country counted 539 new infections.

"MADRIS IS READY TO MOVE FORWARD"

On Friday night, Spanish authorities announced that Madrid, Barcelona and parts of Castille and Leon will not be joining the rest of the country in a more relaxed lockdown.

While Barcelona’s health officials agreed that the region was not prepared to relax measures, Madrid’s local government was dismayed by the decision.

“Madrid will remain paralyzed... we are ready to move forward,” tweeted Madrid premier Isabel Diaz Ayuso. “Our businesses are going bankrupt. In each week of lockdown we lose around 18,000 jobs.”