Spain's death toll reaches 25,817

The country's economy shrunk by its biggest amount on record, 5.2 percent, in the first three months of 2020 due to the impact of the crisis.

The number of daily fatalities from the coronavirus in Spain picked up on Wednesday as health authorities registered 244 deaths, up from below 200 on each of the three previous days.

SMALL BUSINESSES SUCH AS HAIRDRESSERS STARTED TO OPEN

The health ministry said the overall coronavirus death toll rose to 25,817 on Wednesday from 25,613 the day before. The number of diagnosed coronavirus cases rose to 220,325 from 219,329 on Tuesday, the ministry said.





Small businesses such as hairdressers started to open this week with restrictions while Spaniards, under strict confinement since mid-March, are now allowed out of their houses for exercise under timetables.

The decree will be the fourth two-week extension to the state of emergency which Sanchez says is necessary to restrict movement as the country tentatively emerges from what was one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns.