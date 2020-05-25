Monday, May 25
Spain's tourism season expected to start soon

Spanish Tourism Minister announced that foreign tourists can book holidays in Spain from July.
25.05.2020 - 11:26

Foreign tourists can book vacations in Spain from July as the two-week self-quarantine for overseas travellers is likely to be suspended by then, the tourism minister said on Monday.

THE COUNTRY IS EASING THE STRICT LOCHDOWN

One of the worst-hit nations in the world from the coronavirus, tourism-dependent Spain is gradually easing a strict lockdown though it has kept a quarantine for visitors so as to prevent a second wave of infections.

“It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July,” Reyes Maroto said in an interview with local radio station Onda Cero.