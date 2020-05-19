Spanish doctors show symptoms of post-traumatic stress

With over 27,000 coronavirus deaths, Spain has the second-highest confirmed coronavirus deaths per capita from the infectious disease in the world.

In the aftermath of the devastating first wave of coronavirus in Spain, over half of the country’s healthcare workers are showing signs of post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression, a new study suggests.

MORE THAN HALF OF THE STAFF HAVE SYMPTOMS

The first results of a survey conducted by a psychology group from the Complutense University of Madrid found that 53 percent of healthcare workers surveyed showed symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

Nearly 80 percent of healthcare staff also presented signs of anxiety, with 21.2 percent manifesting signs compatible with severe anxiety disorder.

On top of that, 51 percent of those surveyed manifested signs of depression -- severe depression in 5.6 percent of the cases.

The study surveyed 1,243 healthcare workers, the majority of whom were based in Madrid.

At the peak of the crisis, many hospitals, especially in the Madrid region, were teetering on the brink of collapse, unable to cope with the surge of extremely sick patients.