Spanish Prime Minister signals victory against pandemic

On Saturday, the Health Ministry confirmed 361 new contagions – bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 235,290.

Spain’s prime minister claimed the country is “one step away from victory” against coronavirus on Saturday, as the country counted 48 more COVID-19 deaths.

Every day for the last week, the country has counted fewer than 100 daily coronavirus deaths – a situation unseen since early March.

"THE WORST HAS PASSED"

A total of 28,678 people are confirmed to have died from the disease in Spain, according to the Health Ministry.

In a televised press conference Saturday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said “the worst has passed. We are touching the light at the end of the tunnel with our fingertips.” He also warned the country to remember that “the virus is still lurking.”





Sanchez announced that next Tuesday the country will enter an official 10-day period of mourning for the victims of coronavirus. He also said professional football matches will begin again on June 8 and that the country will be open for both national and international tourism this summer.