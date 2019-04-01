Storm kills dozens, injures hundreds in Nepal

Himalayan country mobilizes army and police as death count is feared to rise in the wake of fierce winds and hail.

Massive winds with rain and hail killed at least 29 people and injured hundreds in the Himalayan state of Nepal, local media reported on Monday.

29 DEAD,600 INJURED

The government has mobilized the army and police for rescue and relief operation in the affected areas, and Prime Minister K.P. Oli is on his way to visit the region. According to the Himalayan Times online, the massive storm struck Bara and the adjoining district of Parsa late on Sunday.

“The total number of casualties in Bara-Parsa storm has reached 29 while over 600 people have been injured,” the report said, quoting a local official.

The storm damaged houses and other properties, knocked out electricity, and downed trees, leading to blocked roads. Many people died after being buried under rubble or roofs caught by the wind, or under electrical transmission, towers knocked over or uprooted trees, the Himalayan Times said.

Most of the injured belong to Pheta and Bhulahi Bharwaliya areas in Bara’s Pheta rural municipality, where the hailstorm hit hard.