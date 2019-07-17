Sudan opposition coalition sign deal document

After the night talks between Sudan's ruling military council and opposition leaders, the power-sharing deal signed on Wednesday.

Sudan's ruling military council and a coalition of opposition groups on Wednesday signed a political deal that paves the way for the handover of power to a civilian administration.

DEAL SIGNED IN CAPITAL KHARTOUM

The signing of the deal came after marathon talks between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change coalition throughout the night to iron out some details of the accord.

No details are yet available about the conditions of the agreement, which was signed in the capital Khartoum in the presence of African mediators.

Sudan has been in turmoil since the military deposed autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.