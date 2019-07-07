Suicide car bombing kills 12 people in Afghanistan

A car bomb targeted an office of Afghanistan’s Intelligence Directorate (NDS) in Ghazni city, left at least 12 dead.

A massive suicide car bombing on Sunday killed at least 12 people and injured 50 others in Afghanistan's restive central Ghazni province, officials and the local media confirmed.

TALIBAN CLAIMED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ATTACK

Amid Afghan peace talks in Qatar, the Taliban took responsibility for the deadly assault. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said on social media that a compound of the Afghan secret service, NDS, was the target for this Sunday morning assault in the provincial capital, which briefly fell to the rebels last year.

Confirming the death toll, Baz Mohammad, head of the public hospital in Ghazni, told Anadolu Agency that civilian and security forces are among the victims.

According to local Azadi Radio, a number of schoolchildren also died.