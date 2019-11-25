Syrian regime forces kill 3 civilians in airstrikes

Eyewitnesses said that the warplanes bombed Kefer village of Idlib before they targeted a hospital.

At least three civilians were killed and five others injured in airstrikes by the Syrian regime and its Russian allies on the northwestern province of Idlib, local sources said Monday.

AIRSTRIKES DAMAGED SEVERAL HOUSES

The airstrikes also left a district hospital, a mosque and some houses heavily damaged, said the sources who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

Ali Hessum, the hospital's director, said the facility was serving 6,000 patients at a time. "The hospital has become completely out of service. It was providing free medical treatment to locals in general surgery, urology, x-ray, emergency service, pediatrics and gynaecology departments," he said.

"They targeted the hospital. They gave us some minutes to evacuate the hospital. That's why we do not have any civilian casualties," he added. "Thousands of people in the region will no longer get health services," he said.

Also, the ground troops of Russia, Iran and the regime attacked and seized the strategic Museyrife hill -- which defended the route to Maaretinuman -- one of the biggest towns of Idlib.