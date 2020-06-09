Taiwan set to hold military drills

The announcement came the day when Taiwan claimed several Chinese fighter jets briefly entered its air defense identification zone to its southwest.

Taiwan is set to hold annual military exercises in July and September, the country’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The Han Kuang exercises “will test the country's asymmetric capabilities to ward off hostile forces at sea and along its beaches," Focus Taiwan website reported, citing the ministry.

EXERCISES WILL FOCUS ON COMBAT CAPABILITIES

Lin Wen-Huang, head of the ministry’s operations and planning office, sai the live-fire drill will take place on July 13-17, while the computer-assisted tabletop training is scheduled for Sept. 14-18.

Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang exercises were first held in 1984.

“This year's Han Kuang exercises will primarily focus on testing Taiwan's defense strategies, which involve maintaining combat capabilities, pursuing decisive victory in coastal zones and subduing enemies in beach areas,” Taiwan’s defense ministry said.