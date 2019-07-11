Tanker bomb attack kills eight civilians in Afrin

According to the report, security forces are evaluating the possibility of a terrorist attack organized by the YPG/PKK.

At least eight civilians were killed and 35 others injured on Thursday when a bomb-laden tanker exploded in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

8 DEAD, 35 INJURED

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, a bomb planted in a diesel fuel tanker was detonated in the Tirende area, south of the Afrin district center. The fuel spreading around triggered a fire after the explosion.

Over the last three years, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch anti-terror operations have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to return to their homes.

The PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people. The YPG is its Syrian branch.