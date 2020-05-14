Temperature checks new normal for air travel

It is unclear when global travel will recover from the pandemic which has shattered demand and will partially depend on countries lifting their lockdowns.

Temperature screening and face masks will become common sights at airports to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus but physical distancing could make flying more expensive, the head of Dubai airport said.

SAFETY MEASURES SHOULD BE APPLIED

Around the world, governments, airports and airlines are considering temporary safety measures to restart air travel, including mandatory temperature checks, wearing face masks and keeping passengers apart.

Temporary safety measures should be expected as flights resume but Griffiths cautioned physical distancing rules would eventually limit growth as demand rebounds. “We will not be able to operate at anything close to our original design capacity if we had to maintain social distancing,” he said.