The construction of Berlin Airport isn't finished

The Airport planning to open in 2008, has not yet been finished. Only basic structure was done. But Germans are still celebrating it.

The construction of Berlin Airport, had started in 2006.

BOSSES ARE STILL HOPEFUL

The whole world is laughing about the failed airport project, because the opening ceremony of Berlin Airport delayed 5 times and the construction is progressing really slow.

Although the construction costs of Berlin Airport have tripled, bosses are still hopeful.

BERLIN AIRPORT IS SET TO OPEN IN 2020

The inauguration of the Berlin (BER) airport is set to open in October 2020. Some parts of the airport finished.

GERMANS CELEBRATED

The Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) celebrated the topping out of Terminal 2, inching the long-unfinished airport closer to completion.

In one of the most popular newspaper in Germany wrote about the long awaited airport, “Contrast this with Istanbul’s new airport. The tender for construction started in Mid-2013 and it’s nearly done. The Berlin Brandenburg Airport, which was supposed to open in 2011, has topped out a second terminal. BER is meant to open next year. ”