The crisis in Hormuz goes deeper

As tanker crisis rages, the showdown between Britain and Iran has become more direct.

Britain was weighing its next moves in the Gulf tanker crisis on Sunday, with few good options apparent as a recording emerged showing that the Iranian military defied a British warship when it boarded and seized a ship three days ago.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she would chair a meeting of Britain’s COBR emergency response committee on Monday morning to discuss the crisis.

"BRITAIN TO LOOK A SERIOS OF OPTIONS"

Little clue has been given by Britain on how it plans to respond after Iranian Revolutionary Guards rappelled from helicopters and seized the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday in apparent retaliation for the British capture of an Iranian tanker two weeks earlier.

A day after calling the Iranian action a “hostile act”, top British officials kept comparatively quiet on Sunday, making clear that they had yet to settle on a response.

“We are going to be looking at a series of options,” junior defense minister Tobias Ellwood told Sky News. “We will be speaking with our colleagues, our international allies, to see what can actually be done."

In a recent move, Iranian ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad said UK government should stop its domestic political forces who want to escalate existing tension between Tehran and London, stressing that Iran is ready for different scenarios.