Theresa May close to setting out timetable

Even the PM's most loyal allies are concluding she has reached the end of the road, leaving her increasingly isolated.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is now close to setting out a timetable for her departure from office, the political editor of The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"WITH OR WITHOUT BREXIT TAKING PLACE"

“I understand Theresa May is now close to setting out a timetable for her departure from No10, with or without Brexit taking place,” Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.

“Friends of Graham Brady say he had “a very productive conversation” with her in No10 yesterday, and is now awaiting firm thoughts from her - which may, or may not, come in time for the 1922 Committee meeting at 5pm today.”