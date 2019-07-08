Thousands in Bosnia march in memory of Srebrenica victims

According to the report, thousands of people have joined a peace march through forests in Bosnia in memory of the worst massacre in Europe since World War II.

Thousands of people from all over the world set off for a three-day peace march in Bosnia and Herzegovina to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica.

The march began from the town of Nezuk near the Bosnian city of Tuzla on Monday.

Hamdija Fejzic, president of Srebrenica Commemoration Ceremonies Organization Board, told Anadolu Agency the peace march has become an international event which has thousands of participants from all over the world. Fejzic added that more than 5,000 people participate in the march each year.

Meanwhile, a group of people from Turkey is also participating in the march. The group said that they are participating in the march to commemorate the victims of the genocide and to show their solidarity with the Bosnians.

More than 5,000 participants, who gathered in the city since early morning hours, will cover a total distance of approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles). The walk is expected to conclude at a cemetery in Potocari, a village in eastern Bosnia-Herzegovina, just northwest of Srebrenica town, where a funeral prayer and burial ceremony will be held for 33 victims of genocide.

Participants will travel about 35 kilometers (22 miles) each day to reach Potocari within the scope of the Peace March organized for the thirteenth time, and will spend the nights at designated forested areas.

During the long walk, they will also be given details about the genocide and told about the memories of the survivors who took the "Death Road". The path from Srebrenica to Tuzla is commonly known as the "Death Road".