Thousands of farmers protest Merkel’s agricultural policy

German farmers block the roads around Brandenburg Gate with their tractors as they stage a protest against the German government's agricultural policy.

Thousands of German farmers are converging outside the government headquarters in central Berlin on Tuesday to protest against Merkel government’s agricultural policy.

"MERKEL MADE OUR LIVES MISERABLE"

Farmers say that the government’s environmental protection laws and fertiliser regulations are threatening their livelihoods alongside the culture of farmer bashing has made their lives miserable.

Some 5,000 tractors have occupied the Berlin the city centre. They have been chugging in slow processions from all across the country, heading towards the capital during the past few days, with miles-long convoys inching along motorways over the weekend.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government made the proposals back in September to curb the use of pesticides and herbicides to better protect the country's insect populations.