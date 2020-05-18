Total number of cases surpasses 290,000 in Russia

Recoveries increased by 2,836 for the same period, bringing the total number to 70,209.

Russia on Monday reported 8,926 more cases of the coronavirus, the lowest daily growth rate in new cases since the beginning of the month, taking the nation’s tally to 290,678.

MASS TESTING ACROSS COUNTRY

The death toll in Russia rose to 2,722, as 91 more people died over the last 24 hours, the country’s emergency team said in a daily report.

The country continues mass testing for coronavirus in attempt to detect the disease at early stages, when it is less contagious.

As many as 7.1 million tests have been carried out so far, finding 264,000 people with the suspected virus.

Despite strict measures, which include lockdown of capital Moscow, ban for entry of foreigners and stateless people, and suspension of international air and railway traffic, Russia is the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in terms of number of cases.