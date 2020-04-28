Transmission rate of coronavirus increases in Germany

The transmission rate was nearly 3.0 last month, but following strict lockdown measures across the country, it declined to 1.3 on April 7, and further down to 0.7 on April 16.

The coronavirus transmission rate in Germany has increased this week, the country’s disease control agency said on Tuesday.

PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED FROM THE VIRUS SO FAR

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Prof. Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said the transmission rate has risen to the 1.0 threshold, meaning each person with coronavirus is now infecting one other person on average.

“This number should stay below 1.0, this is our major goal,” he stressed.

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany reached 6,128 on Tuesday, while the total number of cases neared 159,000, according to data analysis firm Risklayer and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

Almost 118,000 people have recovered from the virus so far, the Robert Koch Institute reported.