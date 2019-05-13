Tribal clashes killed 7 civilians in Sudan

Clashes between members of two Sudanese tribes in an eastern town have left seven people killed and 22 injured over the past two days.

7 DEAD 22 INJURED

According to Sudanese news agency, Brig. Saleh Yahya Abker, head of the Gadaref security forces, said the clashes began on Saturday evening. "The situation is under control now," he said without giving further details.

For their part, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which is leading ongoing popular demonstrations in Sudan, said the tribal clashes began after a limited dispute in one of the Gadaref districts, before the situation escalated.

In a statement, the group attributed the dispute to the scarcity of drinking water in the province, accusing the so-called "counterrevolution" of trying to prevent water from reaching the citizens. For weeks, large districts in Khartoum and several provinces have suffered from water crisis and power cuts.

On April 11, the Sudanese army announced the “removal” of Omar al-Bashir following months of popular protest against his 30-year rule. The Military Transitional Council is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections. Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the ruling military council relinquish authority at the earliest possible date to a civilian body.