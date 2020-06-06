Trudeau kneels at anti-racism rally

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an anti-racism protest on Friday where he took a public knee in solidarity with protestors.

Canadian protesters chanted “Stand up to Trump!” to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he joined thousands at an anti-racism rally on Friday and took a knee alongside protesters.

HE WAS SURROUNDED BY BODYGUARDS

Trudeau, wearing a black mask and surrounded by bodyguards, made a surprise appearance at the “No justice = No peace” rally in front of Parliament.

Demonstrations were held in other Canadian cities on Friday, including Toronto, where hundreds walked downtown in protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in police custody in Minnesota.

Trudeau kneels at anti-racism rally WATCH

Trudeau three times took a knee alongside other protesters, a gesture used to protest against police brutality and the treatment of African-Americans by police. Afterward, several people thanked Trudeau for kneeling.

SOCIAL MEDIA USERS REMIND HIM OF HIS BLACKFACE PHOTOS

While some thanked him for his support, many on social media were quick to point out his history of wearing blackface which emerged in several photos last year.