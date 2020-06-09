Trump claims Buffalo man pushed by police was provocateur

The incident had drawn widespread condemnation on social media as protesters returned to the streets of several US cities to demonstrate against police brutality.

Trump defended police officers caught on video pushing an elderly man to the ground, claiming without evidence the 75-year-old may have been an "Antifa provocateur".

TRUMP’S CONSPIRACY THEORY ABOUT PROTESTER

He tweeted on Tuesday about the video footage from protests last week in Buffalo, New York: “Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment.”





He then tagged the conservative news outlet, One America News, and added: “I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

The video taken by a reporter on June 5 shows the white-haired man approaching a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand. The sound of a crack is heard and then blood trickles from the man’s head.