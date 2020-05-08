Trump continues downplaying coronavirus

A recent video by Washington Post went viral on social media shows Trump downplayed coronavirus for 44 times.

The US coronavirus death toll, now over 70,000, is the world’s highest.

Democratic politicians and some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for playing down the threat of the virus and then being slow to galvanize the production of testing and protective gear.

"TRUMP SOUGHT TO DOWNPLAY CORONAVIRUS FALSE STATEMENTS"

Washington Post on Thursday shared a video of Trump’s remarks on coronavirus threat. “Over the past three months, President Trump has regularly sought to downplay the coronavirus threat with a mix of facts and false statements,” Washington Post said.

The video that shows Trump downplays the coronavirus for 44 times has gone viral on social media.

44 times Trump downplayed the coronavirus WATCH