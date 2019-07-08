Trump criticizes British envoy over leaked words

UK’s envoy to the US had called Trump clumsy and expressed concerns about US economic and foreign policy in a series of cables.

Donald Trump on Sunday slammed the UK's ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch over leaked emails to the media where he insulted the "dysfunctional" Trump administration.

"HE IS LESS DIPLOMATICALLY CLUMSY AND INEPT"

"We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," said the British envoy in his emails to officials in London. His secret explosion to Trump included words like "insecure" and "incompetent".

A source from the UK government confirmed the authenticity of emails to CNN. The cables were first leaked to and published by the Daily Mail in the UK.

"We are not big fans of that man and he has not served well to the UK. I can tell you that," Trump told reporters. "I can say things about him but I won't bother," Trump added.

Darroch informed UK officials that Trump's "career could end in disgrace," and used the term "knife fights" to describe the political situation within the White House, according to the Daily Mail.