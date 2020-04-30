Trump criticizes Sweden for not having lockdown

With nearly 10.2 million people living there, Sweden has the highest numbers for the virus in the region with 20,302 cases, 2,462 deaths and 1,005 recoveries.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Sweden is "paying heavily" for not implementing mandatory quarantine measures like the rest of the world because of the coronavirus.

"US MADE THE CORRECT DECISION"

"As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443)," Trump said on Twitter.

"The United States made the correct decision!," he added as he lauded his administration's handling of the virus while the US continues to be the worst-hit nation with the highest number of infections and deaths from coronavirus.

Trump's remarks came a day after the World Health Organization praised Sweden as a "model" for battling the virus and its Executive Director of Health Emergencies Program, Mike Ryan, saying there are "lessons to be learned" from the Scandinavian nation.

He said Sweden has "put in place a very strong public policy around social distancing, around caring and protecting people in long term care facilities."