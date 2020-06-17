Trump gov’t sues Bolton over his book release

Trump's ex-adviser John Bolton's book was supposed to be published in March, but its release was twice delayed by publisher Simon & Schuster. It is scheduled for release next Tuesday.

The Trump administration sued former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday in a bid to prevent the publication of his forthcoming tell-all book on allegations it contains classified information.

IT CONTAINS "HIGHLY CLASSIFIED INFORMATION"

The 27-page filing alleges that Bolton's book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, contains "significant quantities of classified information that it asked Defendant to remove."

"The United States is not seeking to censor any legitimate aspect of Defendant’s manuscript; it merely seeks an order requiring Defendant to complete the prepublication review process and to take all steps necessary to ensure that only a manuscript that has been officially authorized through that process—and is thus free of classified information—is disseminated publicly," it says.

The suit comes one day after Trump told reporters the book contains "highly classified information," suggesting even conversations with the president are "highly classified."

"I told that to the attorney general before. I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified," he said. "That would mean that if he wrote a book, and if the book gets out, he's broken the law. And I would think that he would have criminal problems. I hope so."