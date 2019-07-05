Trump hails US military in Independence Day celebrations

The “Salute to America” celebration included a flyover of military jets and helicopters, marching soldiers and hundreds of military vehicles.

The United States celebrated Independence Day on Thursday by breaking with norms, with President Donald Trump using the event to pay tribute to the military.

Trump became the first US president in more than 70 years to deliver a speech on the holiday. "We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defended our flag -- the brave men and women of the United States military!" he said in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"SALUTE TO AMERICA"

Trump said that as long as the country stays true to its history, "there will be nothing that America cannot do". He also ushered in other firsts, including a display of tanks and aircraft, turning the holiday into a celebration of the military.

The president got the idea for the parade from his visit to France on Bastille Day — France’s national day — in which he was inspired by the military might he saw on display.

The “Salute to America” celebration included a flyover of military jets and helicopters, marching soldiers and hundreds of military vehicles.

Trump’s speech was largely centered around the military might of the US and the president extended praise towards each branch of the military and said the armed forces are an example ordinary citizens should look up to.

The celebration sparked heavy criticism from some in Washington, however, with a demonstration taking place to protest the president's "militarization" of the holiday.

Code Pink, a human rights advocacy group, displayed a giant inflatable balloon depicting Trump as a baby. Two suspects were also arrested after a US flag was set on fire in front of the White House ahead of Trump's celebration.