Trump: Iran has just issued a New Warning

Trump warned Iran against making threats that can “come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before,” after Tehran announced it would breach a 2015 nuclear deal.

Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran after the country's president said Tehran would begin enriching uranium at even higher levels.

"BE CAREFUL WITH THE THREATS IRAN"

On Monday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency, Iran exceeded the 300-kilogram limit for the amount of low-level enriched uranium allowed by the deal, which was signed between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany and the European Union.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged countries to return to the negotiating table and respect the commitments they made in the 2015 nuclear deal, otherwise it would begin increasing its enrichment of uranium starting on Sunday.

"Iran has just issued a New Warning," Trump tweeted. "Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!" he added.