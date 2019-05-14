Trump participates in the White House iftar

Trump on Monday night described Ramadan as a "very special time for Muslims around the world" as he hosted an iftar dinner at the White House.

US President Donald Trump hosted an iftar dinner at the White House on Monday to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

TOLERANCE AND PEACE MESSAGES

Prominent members of the Muslim community, diplomats and members of Congress attended the dinner, which began at 8.30 p.m. EDT, shortly after sunset, in the State Dining Room. Turkey’s Ambassador to the US Serdar Kılıç was also among the attendees.

"Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims here in the United States and all across the world," Trump said. "Ramadan is a time when people join forces in pursuit of hope, tolerance and peace," he added.

Trump participates in the White House iftar WATCH

In his remarks, the president also recalled recent attacks on places of worship, citing the New Zealand mosque attacks, the attacks on Christians in Sri Lanka and the synagogue attacks in Pittsburgh and California.

"In their blessed memory, we resolve to defeat the evils of terrorism and religious persecution so that all people can worship without fear, pray without danger, and live by the faith that flows from their heart," Trump said. "Wish all the people around the world Ramadan Kareem," he said, concluding his speech.