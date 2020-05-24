Trump plays golf amid coronavirus emergency
US President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing since the White House declared a national emergency over the coronavirus in March, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs in a purposeful display of normalcy.
TRUMP AND HIS GOLFING BUDDIES WENT MASK FREE
On a sunny spring day, Trump’s motorcade took him from the White House to Trump National Golf Club, and he was spotted wearing a white cap and white polo shirt.
It was his first time at a golf property since March 8, when he visited his club in West Palm Beach, Florida. On March 13, Trump issued a proclamatihere declaring the pandemic a "national emergency."
Trump’s coronavirus task force coordinator, Deborah Birx, told a White House briefing on Friday that Americans over this Memorial Day weekend should “be outside, play golf, play tennis with marked balls, go to the beach - but stay six feet apart!”
